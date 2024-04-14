International Airlines Suspend Flights Over Iran Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: The recent attack by Iran on Israel has prompted several international airlines to take precautionary measures, including suspending flights and rerouting air traffic.

Here's an overview of the actions taken by various airlines in response to the situation:

Austrian Airlines

- Suspended all flights to Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman.

- Rerouted long-haul routes through the Middle East due to airspace closures.

Emirates Airlines

- Canceled and rerouted several flights in response to the situation.

Etihad Airways

- Canceled flights to Jordan and Israel for the day.

Swiss International Air Lines

- Suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

- Avoiding airspaces of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, causing delays to flights from India and Singapore.

Flydubai

- Some flights were affected by the temporary closure of airspaces in the region.

Aeroflot (Russia)

- Flight from Moscow to Tehran diverted to Makhachkala in Russia's Dagestan region.

- Postponed flights to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.