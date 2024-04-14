Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets With King Of The Hashemite Kingdom Of Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov,who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, metwith the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah bin AlHussein II, Azernews reports, citing the DefenseMinistry.
The Defense Minister conveyed the greetings of the President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesIlham Aliyev.
In the meeting, the importance of cooperation with Jordan in themilitary field as well as in many fields was emphasized.
MENAFN14042024000195011045ID1108092554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.