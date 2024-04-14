Azerbaijan Defense Minister Meets With King Of The Hashemite Kingdom Of Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov,who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, metwith the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah bin AlHussein II, Azernews reports, citing the DefenseMinistry.

The Defense Minister conveyed the greetings of the President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed ForcesIlham Aliyev.

In the meeting, the importance of cooperation with Jordan in themilitary field as well as in many fields was emphasized.