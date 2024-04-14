Israel confirms facing minor damage to military base due to Iran’s attack

(MENAFN) The Israeli army reported on Sunday that one of its military bases had sustained damage as a result of an Iranian attack. According to army spokesperson Daniel Hagari, over 200 drones and missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, resulting in slight damage to the military base.



Hagari asserted that the majority of the drones and missiles were successfully intercepted and shot down by the air force before reaching their intended targets. Additionally, he noted that dozens of warplanes had been deployed to counter the aerial threats.



The army's Home Front Command subsequently announced the conclusion of the Iranian attack, stating that the need for civilians to remain in shelters across Israel was no longer necessary.



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of dozens of drones and missiles towards Israel.



The (IRGC) cited the attack as a response to what they deemed as "numerous crimes" committed by Israel, including the recent attack on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.



Following the Iranian attack, the Israeli army declared that its forces were on high alert. At least 13 individuals, including seven military advisers, were reported to have been killed in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, with Tehran attributing blame to Israel for the incident.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092387