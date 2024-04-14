IOC director fooled into praying for false saints

(MENAFN) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach found himself unwittingly embroiled in a comedic hoax orchestrated by Russian pranksters, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksey Stolyarov, known by their stage names Vovan and Lexus. In a recorded video call released on Thursday, the pranksters duped Bach into praying to the nonexistent 'saints Vovan and Lexus' for divine intervention in disrupting the upcoming World Friendship Games in Russia.



During the call, disguised as a senior African official, Lexus engaged in discussions with Bach and European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas about the Friendship Games.



Bach expressed concerns about what he deemed as the politicization of sport by Russia and urged both the African Union and the European Union to denounce the event.



In a bizarre turn of events, the prankster informed Bach and Schinas that his country was celebrating a holiday dedicated to 'Saints Vovan and Lexus' and requested them to join in prayer. Unbeknownst to Bach and Schinas, they proceeded to place their hands on their hearts and recite a prayer to the fake saints, believing it to be a genuine religious ritual.



The video captured the moment of hilarity as Bach and Schinas earnestly participated in the prayer, expressing their hope for divine guidance in their decision-making process regarding the Friendship Games. However, the prank took a comedic twist when the 'African politician' unexpectedly accused the officials of coercion, revealing the ruse.



Despite the light-hearted nature of the prank, it underscored the vulnerability of high-profile figures to deception and highlighted the humorous antics of the Russian pranksters. The incident served as a moment of levity amid the serious discussions surrounding the Olympic Games and geopolitical tensions between Russia and the international community.

