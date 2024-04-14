Azerbaijan, Jordan Defence Ministries Clinch Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-GeneralZakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom ofJordan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel-General Z. Hasanovmet with Major-General Yusif Ahmed Al-Hnaiti, Chairman of theCommittee of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian ArmedForces.

First, an official welcoming ceremony was held. After passing infront of the honor guard, in accordance with the protocol,Colonel-General Z. Hasanov signed the visitor's book.

Cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, aswell as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at themeeting.

At the end of the meeting, an Agreement on cooperation in thefield of defense was signed.