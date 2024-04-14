Airline Operations Resume As Airspace Reopens After Precautionary Closure

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) - Airlines have resumed their operations to and from the Queen Alia International Airport following the reopening of airspace that was temporarily closed.Haitham Misto, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), announced in a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday that the airspace across the Kingdom is now unrestricted for all civil flights, including those passing through, arriving, and departing from all of Jordan's airports.Misto urged citizens to liaise directly with their respective airline companies to ascertain any rescheduling of flights and to confirm their travel arrangements promptly.The decision to close Jordanian airspace on a temporary and precautionary basis was made yesterday evening by the CARC at 20:00 UTC (11:00 pm local time) and was lifted precisely at 8:15 am.The closure aimed to safeguard the safety and security of civil aviation within Jordanian airspace amidst escalating regional tensions. The airspace was reopened after a thorough assessment of risks, adhering to internationally recognized standards for civil aviation safety.