Saudi Sports for All Celebrates Tremendous Success of Ramadan Tournaments

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Saudi Arabia — 8 April, 2024 — Saudi Sports for All (SFA) proudly announces the resounding success of its series of Ramadan tournaments, culminating in an unprecedented celebration of sportsmanship, community, and healthy living across the Kingdom.



The SFA Ramadan Domes tournament, held in Dammam, witnessed an overwhelming participation of thousands of individuals across nine exhilarating tournaments. From padel to basketball, male and female athletes showcased their prowess and passion for sports, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and competition. With cash prizes for winners and runners-up, as well as complimentary court bookings for spectators, the tournament truly encapsulated the essence of inclusivity and excellence.



In Riyadh, the R7 Run brought together hundreds of participants representing an impressive array of 37 nationalities, fostering unity and diversity through the universal language of sport. Meanwhile, in Jeddah, the Masafat Run witnessed an astounding participation of hundreds of individuals from 42 nationalities, underscoring the global appeal of SFA's initiatives.



Furthermore, the SFA Ramadan Steps Challenge, a digital activation aimed at promoting physical activity and well-being, attracted a staggering 5,331 participants who collectively achieved an astonishing 724,010,991 steps, emphasizing the power of technology in driving positive lifestyle changes.



"We are thrilled to continue the 'Ramadan a Chance to Change' campaign for the second year," said Ammar Alamro, Director of Marketing and Communication at Saudi Sports for All Federation. "Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and spiritual rejuvenation, and we believe it is also an opportunity for individuals to embrace positive change in various aspects of their lives. We invite everyone to join our events and embark on this transformative journey together."



During the holy month of Ramadan, the SFA encourages everyone to harness the power of change and embrace movement in their lives. Whether it is a conscious decision or a response to life's challenges, change is a vital aspect of personal development. By approaching change with passion and dedication, individuals can experience remarkable results during this special month.



As Saudi Sports for All continues to champion the importance of sports and active living, the organization remains committed to empowering individuals of all ages and abilities to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives through inclusive and accessible sporting opportunities.







