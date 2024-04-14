Lashkargah Municipality Executes 17 Uplift Projects In 2023

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The municipality has executed 17 development projects worth 164 million afghanis in this capital city of southern Helmand province during the past one year, an official said on Wednesday.

The execution of the projects has a positive impact on the income of the municipality.

During an exclusive interview, Lashkargah municipality's Public Relations Department head, Mohammad Tahir Abshar, told Pajhwok Afghan News, they implemented 17 development projects in eight districts of the city during the period.

The projects included construction of roads and some other buildings related the Sports and Physical Training department.

He said:“These projects include asphalting of roads, construction of roundabouts, parks and some others which consumed 164 million afs in total.”

The government would allocate 129 million afghanis for execution of 14 different uplift projects during current 2024 year, he said.

He said:“The municipality of Lashkargah plans to spend the allocated development budget on reconstruction of parks, decoration of the city, installation of solar-powered lighting systems, sewage canals, garbage removing and some other projects during the current year.”

Lashkargah residents praised services provided by the municipality and called for more attention to cleanliness and decoration of the city.

Abdul Razaq, who lives in the second district, said:“What the municipality has done in the city is admirable, these efforts have changed the image of the city, but we want the municipality to asphalt the streets and the remaining roads as well.”

Mukhtar Ahmad, another resident, said:“Work burden on the municipality has increased than in the past, it has to build pavements and reconstruct roads.”

According to figures with the municipality, its income increased by seven percent during 2023.

