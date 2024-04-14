UK Semipro football club secures USD4.5M investment in Bitcoin

(MENAFN) A statement released on Friday disclosed that a minor semiprofessional football club in the UK has obtained a USD4.5-million investment in Bitcoin. Real Bedford Football Club (RBFC), formed through a merger in 2002, disclosed that the investment came from Winklevoss Capital, the investment firm owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of the crypto exchange company Gemini.



As part of the investment deal, the American investor twins will join Peter McCormack, a Bedford podcaster who acquired the club three years ago, as co-owners of RBFC.



"Since purchasing RBFC in 2021, he has made significant progress towards his goal of leading the team into the Premier League. Real Bedford won a promotion from the 10th tier to the 9th tier in their debut season and are currently at the top of the table this season, looking to achieve a back-to-back promotion from the 9th tier to the 8th tier," it stated.



"Cameron, Tyler, and Peter all share a deep conviction in bitcoin and its ability to help supercharge RBFC’s quest to make it into the Premier League," it further mentioned, emphasizing that Gemini declared its patronage of the team in 2022.



The co-owners have set their sights on creating a Bitcoin treasury to safeguard the club's future aspirations. These include the establishment of a new training facility, the initiation of a football academy dedicated to fostering local talent, and the ongoing backing of girls' and youth football initiatives.



"Since our first conversation more than two years ago, Peter has proven he knows how to build a successful club and we’re excited to work alongside him as co-owners," Tyler Winklevoss stated in the declaration.



Cameron Winklevoss expressed confidence in McCormack's capacity to transform vision into tangible results, citing it as the driving force behind the brothers' belief in the project. He emphasized that McCormack's leadership makes him the ideal candidate to turn this aspiration into a tangible reality.

