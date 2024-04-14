Bhojpuri Star Khesari Yadav Drops Poster Of His New Song 'Patar Tiriya' To Be Out On April 15

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Sunday shared the poster of his upcoming song 'Patar Tiriya' featuring Sapna Chauhan.

Taking to Instagram, Khesari, who has belted out songs like 'Laga Ke Fair Lovely', 'Sarso Ke Sagiya', 'Baat Payal Ke Pata Na Chale', shared a colourful poster of his upcoming new song.

The poster shows Khesari wearing a white T-shirt, while Sapna is sporting a glamorous off-shoulder black dress.

The song is sung by Khesari and Shilpa Raj. The lyrics are by Tuntun Yadav, and music by Arya Sharma.

He captioned the post in Hindi:“Patar Tiriya Ananta Music World ke YouTube Channel se aa rahal baa... kal sub 6.30 a.m... thik hai.”

It will be released on April 15 at 6.30 a.m. on Ananta Music World's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, his other latest tracks are 'Aego Baat Batai', 'Kamar Ke Kamai', 'Jo Re Tora Mai Ke'.