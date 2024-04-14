Top US general warns about growing threat of space conflict

(MENAFN) During the 39th Space Symposium held at the United States Space Command headquarters in Colorado Springs, General Stephen Whiting delivered a stark warning about the growing threat of space conflict, stating that it is no longer a hypothetical scenario. Highlighting the advancements made by Russia and China in orbital capabilities, Whiting expressed concerns about China's development of a "kill web" over the Pacific Ocean aimed at targeting United States and allied military assets. He noted that both Russia and China have significantly increased the number of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) satellites in orbit since 2018, alongside the testing and deployment of anti-satellite weapons.



While acknowledging the United States' superior space architectures, Whiting emphasized that military constellations are currently optimized for a peaceful environment, leaving them vulnerable to potential threats posed by adversaries. He underscored the need for effective deterrence and countermeasures to maintain space superiority and protect national security interests.



Whiting also highlighted the potentially catastrophic consequences of an armed conflict in space, warning of severe economic and environmental devastation lasting for decades. He emphasized the United State's commitment to promoting enduring competition in space rather than engaging in direct conflict.



To address these challenges, the United States is collaborating with key allies such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and now Germany, France, and New Zealand through Operation Olympic Defender. This program aims to enhance space operations and strengthen international cooperation in addressing emerging space threats.

