Jordan Reopens Airspace Following Comprehensive Safety Evaluation

Amman, April 14 (Petra) - The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has declared the reopening of the Kingdom's airspace at 8:15 am.Captain Haitham Misto, CARC Chief Commissioner, disclosed that the decision to reopen the airspace was made subsequent to a thorough reassessment of risks in alignment with both national and international aviation safety and security standards.

