GAC Records Over 247,000 Customs Declarations In Feb

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs (GAC) accomplished 247,055 customs declarations through the ports of Qatar during February 2024.

The Customs newsletter for March 2024 detailed the most prominent statistics of customs work during the month of February.

Nearly 247,055 declarations were registered in February this year, with Air Cargo bagging 142,185 completed data. The Maritime Customs Administration stood at 10,205 declarations, while the Land Customs Administration reached 10,190.

The GAC released 98 percent of its data within an hour and the overall customs declarations in the custom ports, and those transferred from the authority to government entities, amounted to 27,023 declarations during the month.

The USA and India remained the top importing and exporting countries respectively.

In February, the GAC recorded 207 seizures as the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Reserves and Wildlife emerged as the best government entity in terms of release time, completing its processing within 1.93 hours.

According to data on GAC's website, the number of Al Nadeeb users totalled 2,776, while 226 seizure reports were registered, and the customer service centre had received 339 transactions during March 2024.

GAC has achieved several achievements lately through its work related to securing the entry of passengers and goods, facilitating trade exchange with the countries, implementing the projects and programmes that varies between developing and enhancing the human, procedural and technical aspects or at the level of cooperation between the customs and other entities inside and outside the country, facilitating the entry of consumer products to meet local market needs, and working with its partners hand in hand to achieve steamlined movement of trade.

To improve the business environment, shorten customs procedures, facilitate the flow of goods into the country and reduce clearance costs, GAC offers several customs facilities such as development of the customs clearance system Al Nadeeb, import for the purpose of re-export initiative, completing the requirements of ATA Carnet, electronic bills of lading initiative, approved economic operator programme, electronic certificate of origin, and electronic certification of invoices.

Recently, GAC launched devices for inspecting tourist vehicles at Abu Samra border crossing, in coordination with the Permanent Committee for Port Management.

This falls within the authority's plans to facilitate various customs areas and ensure the inspection of travellers' vehicles entering the country through the land border, verifying their compliance with laws and the absence of prohibited, radioactive, or illegal substances. Each device is capable of examining approximately 130 cars per hour, with an average of about two minutes per car.

GAC also launched new devices for inspecting containers at Al Ruwais maritime port, as part of its development and facilitation plans across all customs domains.

The aim is to ensure the quality and speed of the cargo inspection process.