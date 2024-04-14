China's Top Legislator Meets DPRK Top Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Apr 14 (NNN-XINHUA) – Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) here, yesterday.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is heading a Chinese party and government delegation on an official goodwill visit to the DPRK.

Zhao extended to Kim the kind regards and good wishes of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping.

Zhao said that, appointed by General Secretary Xi and the CPC Central Committee, he is heading the Chinese party and government delegation to pay an official goodwill visit to the DPRK, and attend the opening ceremony of the“China-DPRK Friendship Year,” and that, he was warmly received by the WPK and the DPRK government.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the DPRK, and the journey of the past 75 years epitomised good neighbourliness and friendship as the two countries stood side by side, fighting together and sharing a common destiny and common development, he said.

Under the new situation, China is ready to work with the DPRK, in accordance with the lofty will of the top leaders of both parties and both countries, and common aspirations of the two peoples, to push the China-DPRK relationship for greater development, Zhao said.

Zhao said, the CPC and the Chinese government have always treated the China-DPRK relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, and it is China's unwavering policy to maintain, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK traditional friendly and cooperative relations.

China stands ready for close coordination with the DPRK to ensure the success of all activities of the“China-DPRK Friendship Year,” he added.

China, in accordance with the strategic plan laid out at the 20th CPC National Congress, is comprehensively advancing the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernisation, Zhao stressed.

China is willing to intensify coordination in development and deepen bilateral cooperation with the DPRK, and to continuously enrich China-DPRK relations, he said.

Kim asked Zhao to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to General Secretary Xi.

Kim said, appointed by General Secretary Xi and the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese party and government delegation's visit to the DPRK and attendance at the opening ceremony of the“DPRK-China Friendship Year” fully demonstrate General Secretary Xi's friendliness over DPRK-China relations and demonstrate the profound and unbreakable foundation of bilateral ties.

Kim extended his warm congratulations over the development achievements that China made in the pursuit of its socialist cause under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi and the CPC.

He stressed that the DPRK-China relations have boasted a profound historical tradition, having withstood various tests and been passed on from generation to generation.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the“DPRK-China Friendship Year,” and the DPRK stands ready to work with China to strengthen cooperation in various fields, increase exchanges of experience in state governance, deepen traditional friendship, and write a new chapter for bilateral ties, he said.

Upon leaving Pyongyang, the Chinese party and delegation was seen off at the airport by officials, including Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK.– NNN-XINHUA