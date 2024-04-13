Ajloun Cable Car Welcomes 6,500 Visitors During Eid Al Fitr Holiday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ajloun Cable Car witnessed an increase in visitor numbers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, reflecting its growing popularity among tourists.



Director General of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZG) Yousef Arafat announced that the cable car attracted 6,500 visitors during the holiday period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Arafat also highlighted the implementation of a strategic plan aimed at ensuring a comfortable and welcoming environment for all visitors, adding that the JFDZG has been proactive in organising a diverse range of programmes and events, including an exhibition showcasing rural products and handicrafts, as well as children's carnivals featuring beloved cartoon characters.

He also noted that these initiatives were designed not only to extend the duration of tourists' stay but also to provide families with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture and enjoy the atmosphere of the governorate.