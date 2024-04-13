Jordanians Take To Streets In Protest Of War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians rallied in downtown Amman after Friday prayer in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators chanted slogans, condemning the targeting of civilians, hospitals and medical staff, in addition to the double standards displayed on the international stage concerning the Palestinian cause, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also denounced the relentless onslaught against the innocent people of Gaza, while urging the world community to exert pressure on Israel to stop its "devastating" war against Gaza.

The resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israel's indiscriminate brutality, targeting civilians and destroying vital infrastructure and worship houses was also condemned by the demonstrators, who underlined the urgent need for humanitarian intervention to alleviate the suffering.

The Jordanian leadership was also praised, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, reflecting a firm commitment to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians and uphold their rights.