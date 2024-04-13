ACI's Exports Reaches JD1.776 Billion In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Chamber of Industry's (ACI) exports during the first quarter of 2024 reached JD1.776 billion, signalling a decrease from the JD1.813 billion recorded during the same period last year.

While five sectors saw growth in exports, others experienced declines, ranging from one per cent for the engineering, electrical and IT industries to a 48 per cent drop for the mining sector,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.



The report also showed that the US, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and India collectively accounted for more than half of the chamber's industrial exports in Q1 2024, totalling JD1.261 million.

The report also noted that exports to the US increased by 128 per cent, reaching around JD638 million compared with JD279 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, making the US the leading destination for ACI's industrial exports regionally and globally.

Exports to Saudi Arabia also increased by 3 per cent, amounting to

JD209 million, up from JD203 million in the same period last year.

Monthly statistical data also showed a 20 per cent increase in exports to Iraq during Q1 2024, reaching approximately JD267 million, compared with JD188 million in the same period last year.

Exports to India recorded a decline of 57 per cent, falling to around JD138 million from JD321 million in the corresponding period last year. Exports to Palestine also saw a decrease, falling by 31 per cent to around JD35 million from JD50 million in the same period last year.

In terms of sectors, chemicals and cosmetics led the exports with a value of JD561 million, followed by mining at JD307 million, and engineering, electrical, and IT at JD251 million.

Other sectors, including food, agriculture, and livestock, reached around JD202 million while medical supplies and pharmaceuticals were at around JD170 million, and leather and textiles at JD114 million.

The ACI, established in 1962, currently represents 8,600 industrial institutions employing 159,000 workers with a capital of about JD5 billion.