'Commitment To Israel's Security Is Ironclad': US President Joe Biden Meets Security Team For Update On Iran's Attacks

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "US President Joe Biden informed that he met with his national security team at the White House to receive an update on Iran's attacks against Israel amid brawling tensions between the two countries latest, Iran-launched drone attack against Israel marks the first wave of direct military assault, raising alarms for a wider regional conflict read: Israel Under Attack by Iran as Mideast in Perilous New PhaseIn a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) the US President said,“I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel.” He added,“Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.”Also read: Iran Attack Tests Limits of US-Backed Israeli Air DefensesUS forces joined hands with Israel to bring down explosive-laden drones launched by Iran with tensions at their highest during the seventh month of the Israel-Hamas war. Militant group Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 marked the onset of a dramatic war that has taken an atypical shape over time Saturday, April 13, US President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran's aerial attack against Israel and the US President pledged to support Israel against attacks by Iran and its proxies defense official informed AP that the effort to intercept the Iran-launched attack was continuing as US forces shot down some drones flying toward Israel. Meanwhile, the US along with its allies has warned Iran against escalating the conflict further US President“convened a principals meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the unfolding situation,” AP quoted the White House statement read: Israel-Iran Tensions: Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with UK Foreign Secretary CameronIran claimed that this attack was in retaliation to the suspected Israeli strike this month that killed 12 people. Iran further claimed that this attack on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force was a result of joint efforts by US and Israeli forces.“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” AP quoted National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson's statement. She added,“The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defence against these threats from Iran.”(With inputs from AP)
MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108091231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.