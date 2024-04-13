               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Killed In Clash Between Armed Groups In India's Manipur


4/13/2024 10:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Apr 14 (NNN-PTI) – Two people were killed in a gunfight between two armed groups yesterday, in India's north-eastern state of Manipur, police said.

The gunfight broke out in an area at the border of Imphal East district and Kangpokpi district.

Violent videos, purportedly of yesterday's incident, widely circulated on social media, show bodies being stamped on and dragged.

The violence has shattered peace in Manipur, days ahead of voting, for India's general elections.– NNN-PTI

