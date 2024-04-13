Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,686: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 14 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 33,686, the Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The Israeli army killed 52 Palestinians and wounded 95 others in the coastal enclave during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 33,686, and injuries to 76,309, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the ministry said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA