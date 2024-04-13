Best Countries To Invest In Or Do Business Index

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

CEO World magazine has ranked Iraq 93rd out of 199 countries in its index of World's Best Countries To Invest In Or Do Business For 2024.

This puts it behind neighbours such as Iran and Kuwait, but ahead of Jordan and Syria.

Singapore, United Kingdom and Taiwan take the top three places.

The publication says it considers, "a diverse range of factors, including corruption levels, freedom, workforce quality, infrastructure, and technological readiness, the report offers investors and entrepreneurs a comprehensive understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of different countries as destinations for capital and entrepreneurship."

More here.

(Source: CEO World)