GCC Chief Underlines Importance Of Maintaining Security, Stability Of Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined, Saturday, the importance of maintaining regional and global security and stability in light of the recent and accelerating developments in the Middle East.

In a press statement, the Secretary-General stressed the role of the international community in supporting peace and stability efforts to avoid any repercussions that might lead to further escalation and urged all concerned parties to commit to maintaining regional and global security and peace.

Al-Budaiwi called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent any further escalation that threatens the stability of the region and the safety of its people, stressing the need for all parties to make joint efforts and take the approach of diplomacy as an effective way to settle disputes and ensure the security and stability of the region. (end)

