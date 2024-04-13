Bayern Beat Cologne To Delay Leverkusen Title Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Munich, Germany: Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro struck a brilliant second-half goal and Thomas Mueller scored late to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday, delaying Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title party to Sunday at the earliest.

Bayern's win means Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, who are 13 points clear of the Bavarians, need to beat Werder Bremen at home on Sunday to lift the Bundesliga trophy for the first time.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made seven changes to his side ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final second leg against Arsenal, with Harry Kane and Mathys Tel hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Former Borussia Dortmund player Guerreiro, starting at left-back ahead of Alphonso Davies, unleashed a curling shot from outside the box which broke the deadlock after 65 minutes.

Mueller added a second to seal the result in the third minute of stoppage time.

The win came at a cost with Bayern winger Kingsley Coman carried off with an injury five minutes into the second half, leaving him a doubt for the visit of Arsenal next week.

"He will undergo further tests but it's not looking good," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.