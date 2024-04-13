               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Pay And Accounts Office | VIDEO


4/13/2024 2:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out at Pay and Accounts office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire at the building a video shared by news agency ANI, billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building. Operations are on to douse the fire details awaited.

