Billie Eilish Makes Surprise Appearance At Lana Del Rey’S Headlining Coachella Gig

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey's headlining performance at the Coachella festival saw a couple of cameos.

During her gig, she welcomed recent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste, both of whom will be fronting their own sets. But, the one guest who left everyone surprised was Billie Eilish. Billie turned up for a surprise pair of duets, reports 'Variety'.

Taking to a terrace overlooking the massive stage, the duo first joined forces on Eilish's 'Ocean Eyes', then turned their voices to 'Video Games'.

As per 'Variety', both songs represent the first real breakout hits in these artists' respective careers. The two traded fangirl notes as their joint appearance came to a close.

Lana said about her singing partner,“That's the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation, and I'm so f****** grateful she's standing next to me right now singing my favourite song.”

Eilish retorted,“Get the f*** of my face”, as they both fell into laughter.

“This is the reason for half your existence including mine,” Eilish further told the crowd.“Lana Del Rey, you guys, come on.”

The emergence of Eilish onto the stage followed a lengthy turn by Batiste as he and Del Rey recreated 'Candy Necklace', a song they worked up together for Del Rey's most recent album, 2023's 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.'

The song was nominated for best pop duo group performance at the 2024 Grammys. For most of the tune, Batiste played the piano while she kneeled atop the instrument, but after she stepped down toward the end, they began spontaneously trading vocal lines.

Lana said,“Sometimes you need somebody else's spirit to move with you, and that's always going to be Jon Batiste.”