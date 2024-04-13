Remittances From Azerbaijan To US Shrink

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, $54.8 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to theUS, which is 2.4 times less year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The share of money transfers from Azerbaijan to the US in thetotal volume of transfers abroad increased from 20.6% to 10%year-on-year.

Last year, $73.8 million were transferred from the US toAzerbaijan, which is 34.5% more year-on-year.

In 2023, the share of remittances from the US to Azerbaijan inthe total volume of transfers increased from 4.3% to 4.5%.