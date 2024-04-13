Jewish Settlers Block Entrances To West Bank Villages, Attack Vehicles

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 13 (Petra) -- Jewish settlers, backed by the Israeli army, went into the rampage on Saturday, blocking entrances to at least half a dozen villages near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and attacking Palestinian vehicles.Eyewitnesses told Petra's reporter in Ramallah that dozens of settlers sealed off entrances to Silwad, Turmusaya, Sinjil and Deir Dibwan, pelted vehicles with stones and smashing their windshield, but no injuries were reported.The villages of Mughayer and Abu Falah were the scene of violent attacks yesterday by settlers and soldiers, where a young Palestinian, Jihad Abu Alia, was killed and dozens of others were injured, and heavy property damage was reported.