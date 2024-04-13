Restoration Of J&K’S Autonomy Still A Relevant Issue: Saifudddin Soz

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Saifudddin Soz on Saturday said it is not the restoration of statehood that matters to the people of J&K but it is the restoration of autonomy that is still a relevant issue for the people.

"The State of J&K was granted Internal Autonomy within the Constitution of India through debates and discussion. The Centre's agreement was obtained through a democratic process. The debates on this crucial issue in the J&K Constituent Assembly and in Lok Sabha bear testimony to the fact of history," Soz said.

He said that at least two debates have taken place on this issue.“One in the J&K Constituent Assembly on November 5, 1952, and the other in the Lok Sabha on August 24, 1952 bear witness to the fact that the question of Internal Autonomy to the J&K State was settled democratically on the said dates,” Soz said.

He said if the ruling class at the Centre does not accept past agreements, it is a mistake which may yield political acrimony over a period of time.

“The J&K mainstream political class must bear some responsibility. If they continue to remain silent, it will amount to their disastrous failure, in political terms,” he said.