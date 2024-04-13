(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is actively addressing its low position in the World Talent Retaining Ranking with an initiative designed to reverse brain drain and revitalize its scientific landscape.



The strategy involves returning 1,000 scientists from a group of approximately 35,000 Brazilians working overseas.



Ricardo Galvão, head of the Science Council CNP , announced this plan involving a significant 1 billion reais investment ($200 million).



Galvão emphasized the dual goal of this initiative: retrieving talent and fostering international collaborations.



This approach reframes the often negative 'brain drain' into a narrative of global scientific contribution.



The "Programa Brasil Saber" (Knowledge Brazil Program) lies at the heart of this initiative.







Over three years, the program will offer financial incentives to these researchers.



Benefits include a monthly 13,000 reais grant ($2,600) and up to 400,000 reais ($80,000) for lab setups.



Moreover, the initiative aims to integrate these scientists into the private sector to drive innovation and technological advancements.

Brazil's Ambitious Strategy to Repatriate Scientists and Boost National Innovation

Galvão highlighted the critical need to deploy scientific knowledge broadly to accelerate national development.



Simultaneously, the CNPq is enhancing gender inclusivity in science via the "Women in Science" program.



Initiated in March, with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Women, it supports empowerment in STEM.



With nearly 100 million reais ($20 million) in funding, the program targets young girls and women, aiming to cultivate a new generation of female scientists and engineers.



This comprehensive strategy addresses not only the talent exodus but also broader systemic challenges.



It is vital for Brazil to ascend from its current 63rd position in global talent rankings.



Through these measures, Brazil envisions becoming a hub of innovation and scientific prowess.



Investing in its people transforms these systemic challenges into opportunities for national growth and a brighter, innovative future.

