Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Date Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2025 FIA FormulaOne World Championship, which has been approved by the World MotorSport Council, Azernews reports.
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September19-21.
Kicking off in Australia on March 14-16 and concluding in AbuDhabi on December 5-7, the season will feature a record-breaking 24races.
Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are asfollows:
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 took place on April28-30.
MENAFN13042024000195011045ID1108090179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.