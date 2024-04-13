Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Date Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2025 FIA FormulaOne World Championship, which has been approved by the World MotorSport Council, Azernews reports.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September19-21.

Kicking off in Australia on March 14-16 and concluding in AbuDhabi on December 5-7, the season will feature a record-breaking 24races.

Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are asfollows:

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 took place on April28-30.