Belarus, Azerbaijan To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MINSK, Apr 13 (NNN-BelTA) – Belarusian Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, reaffirmed their commitment yesterday, to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During their talks, the two sides expressed their confidence that the roadmap signed in Feb this year, will give a new impetus to the development of the entire range of bilateral relations.

The document envisages more than 60 specific measures, aimed primarily at boosting economic cooperation and increasing mutual trade in goods and services.

An agreement was reached to continue mutual support within the framework of international organisations. Both countries share the principle of respect for the sovereign path of development of the state, and the inadmissibility of interference in internal affairs, and the use of illegal methods of pressure in international relations.

Bayramov was in Minsk to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.– NNN-BelTA