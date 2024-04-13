Real Kashmir Play Namdhari At TRC Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR -Real Kashmir FC will take on Namdhari FC on Saturday at Synthetic Turf TRC here, in what will be the team's final game of the 2023-24 I-League season. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM and can also be watched on Eurosport on TV, with FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel providing the livestream.
The Snow Leopards have fallen to fifth spot in the I-League table and only a win can secure the Srinagar club a top three finish behind second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC (23 matches, 45 points) and 2023-24 champions Mohammedan Sporting (23 matches, 52 points).ADVERTISEMENT
Real Kashmir (23 matches, 40 points) is behind fourth-placed Inter Kashi FC (24 matches, 41 points) and third placed Gokulam Kerala FC (24 matches, 42 points) and a victory will lift RKFC over the two teams into third.
Meanwhile, Namdhari FC (23 matches, 24 points) is lying at the bottom of the table, 11th in the 13-member league. The Punjab-based club will take solace in the fact that a bottom-ranked TRAU beat Real Kashmir 2-1 in their last game. However, the home team has been invincible playing in front of the Srinagar crowd, and Namdhari will need a strong resolve to get a result.
