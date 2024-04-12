Al-Wakra Main Road Upgrade Project Nears Completion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Wakra Main Road Upgrade Project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) said. The project extends around 9km from the Airport Interchange on G-Ring Road to Mesaieed Road and Waab Behair Intersection in the southern part of the Doha Expressway.

Works include widening the road to three lanes to accommodate 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction thereby providing free traffic flow and reducing travel time for vehicles coming from Doha to Al Wakra and the southern areas.

With 9.2km of main carriageway, the project area covers four signalised intersections, one tunnel and 6.1km of pedestrian and cycle paths and intersects Qatar Rail's two main stations.

The project features constructing four new intersections and upgrading the existing roundabouts to signal-controlled intersections.

Works also include constructing a tunnel, which provides free traffic flow in both directions. Also, bicycle and pedestrian paths are to be constructed as part of the project. The paths extend 6.1km from the Airport Interchange to the Ras Bufuntas Metro Station.

The Al Wakra Main Road creates a strategic link between Doha and Al Wakra, as it's directly connected to G-Ring Road and the southern part of Doha Expressway. It acts as the Al Wakra Bypass to Mesaieed Road.

The Al Wakra Main Road is also integrated with the Metro.“It serves the residential complexes located on both the eastern and western sides of the road. The Al Wakra Main Road serves many neighbourhoods and residential and commercial complexes in Al Wakra and Al Wukair.

"The vital expressway project in the southern area will ease traffic for commuters coming from Al Wakra and directly heading to Doha in the north and to Mesaieed in the south. The main road of Al Wakra is integrated with the Qatar Rail Metro Station in line with the strategy of developing an efficient transportation network that can improve traffic flow,” the Ashghal website stated.

Also, access to leisure facilities is made easy through Al Wakra Main Road. These include Al Wakra Old Souq, Al Wakra Family Beach and Al Wakra Celebration Halls.

