Lithuania Plans To Recall Its Ambassador To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania is planning to recall Valdemaras Sarapinas from the post of its ambassador to Ukraine.

A respective draft resolution of the Lithuanian government was registered on Friday, Ukrinform reports, citing LRT .

Sarapinas, appointed as Lithuania's ambassador to Ukraine in 2020, is to be recalled from the post on June 17.

According to BNS, the possibility of appointing him as ambassador to Poland is being considered.

Ambassadors to Lithuania are appointed and dismissed by the president upon proposal by the government and approval by the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs.