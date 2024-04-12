Data Don't Show China Cutting Export Prices Overall

“Value of China's exports falls sharply on sliding prices,” the Financial Times headlined its report. The notion that China is suffering from deflation due to overcapacity is a popular meme. Reuters reported:“'Despite a larger-than-expected year-on-year fall in export values, export volumes edged up to record highs,' analysts at Capital Economics said, suggesting Chinese exporters are continuing to slash prices to maintain sales amid stubbornly weak domestic demand.”

The notion that Chinese manufacturing overcapacity is driving down prices, spreading deflation, and damaging the industries of other countries was the subject of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's lecture to China during her visit earlier this week.



No data are available for China's export volume in March. China's Statistical Bureau has partial data through February, and the Netherlands Central Planning Bureau, the world's main source for data on trade volume, has published figures for only as late as January.

Monthly data for the past 10 years from the Netherlands Central Planning Bureau show that export volume has tracked the RMB total of Chinese exports very closely. That is, there have been few significant deviations between the RMB proceeds of trade and export volume through January 2024.

In the aggregate, there has been remarkably little variation in Chinese export prices. In selected industries, including solar panels and EVs, to be sure, prices have fallen drastically, but that may reflect higher productivity and lower per unit costs. China in 2023 installed more than half of all the new industrial robots purchased worldwide.