BJP Alleges Secret Deal By Congress For Owaisi's Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K. Laxman on Friday alleged that Telangana's ruling Congress has entered into a secret deal with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to ensure its victory in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Rajya Sabha member claimed that the Congress is trying for the victory of AIMIM President and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the next month's elections.

He told media persons that as the elections are coming closer, "fear and insecurity is gripping the Congress", alleging that it has failed to implement the promises made in the Assembly elections and has not yet waived farm loans, which has made the farmers angry.

He said the Congress's attempts to link all guarantees with the Lok Sabha elections were creating doubts and that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was claiming a conspiracy against him to divert people's attention and get public sympathy.

Claiming that the BJP is ahead of other parties in campaigning, he exuded confidence that it will win most Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and also come to power in the state whenever elections are held.

Laxman remarked that despite the defeat in the Assembly elections, BRS leaders are still showing arrogance. Replying to a query, he said the BJP has no plans to change the candidates in Telangana.

He said the party would soon announce its candidate for the by-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.