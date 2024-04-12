'Startup Kashmir' Magazine Launched At NIT, Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Startup Kashmir magazine was launched at NIT Srinagar by Prof A. Ravinder Nath, the Vice Chancellor – Central University Kashmir.
The launch event, held today at NIT Srinagar, witnessed the presence of enablers in the startup community, including Mr. Shahid Ansari, Founder and Chief Editor of Startup Kashmir Magazine, Mr. Shahid Mir, CEO of Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF), Prof M F Wani, Prof. G A Harmain (Directors GIF)and Dr. Saad Parvez (PI GIF),representing the academic community besides Prof Ravinder who also holds the additional charge as Director NIT Srinagar.ADVERTISEMENT
Kashmir Observer was represented by Nazir Ganaie, organisation's multimedia head.
Startup Kashmir magazine first of its kind magazine that focuses on innovations, entrepreneurship and startups. The publications shall serve as a connect between the opportunities underlying in the region and the availability of support system across startup facilitators, incubators and accelerators. This magazine aims to inspire and guide aspiring idea generators and entrepreneurs in realizing their business ventures by providing requisite support and guidance.
Startup Kashmir Magazine powered by Greenovator Incubation Foundation, NIT Srinagar, in collaboration with Kashmir Observer, presented the inaugural issue of this magazine.
