New Report Launched SDG Showcase

The UN Global Compact Network UK has launched the SDG Showcase as a tool for businesses to assess material SDG impacts and showcases good practice examples of the private sector working with a clear plan to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the future we all want.

There are significant benefits for businesses incorporating the SDGs into their operations. New business opportunities through market differentiation, expansion, and growth, increased attractivity for employees, customers, and investors, better employee retention, supply chain resilience, and reduced costs through resource and operational efficiency are some of the positive effects SDG-aligned companies can expect. Furthermore, the SDGs – as the only universally agreed blueprint for a sustainable and prosperous future for all – can enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve, not least with rapidly changing ESG regulations.

The SDG Showcase provides an overview of each of the Goals in turn, showcases good practice examples of how businesses in the UK are already contributing to achieving the SDGs, and encourages businesses to take a leadership role through SDG-aligned policy advocacy.

Download the report here .

