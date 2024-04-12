Sysco Thanks Louisville Fire Department: $20,000 Donation, Firehouse Pantries Filled, Chef-Made Lunch For Firefighters

MENAFN - 3BL) On March 22, we held an event in Louisville, KY where Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican gathered with Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill to express our appreciation for the remarkable efforts of the first responders who aided in rescuing our delivery partner from the Clark Memorial Bridge.To show a token of our gratitude, we filled two firehouse pantries with over 1,500 pounds of food, purchased 150 gift cards from local customers to give to each firefighter, and donated $20,000 to the firefighters' annual awards banquet. Our top-notch culinary team also prepared a delicious meal so we could gather around the table together. Sharing this meal wasn't just about nourishment. It was about fostering connection and gratitude.Thank you again to all the incredible first responders for your selflessness, bravery, and unwavering dedication.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at .

For more information, visit or connect with Sysco on Facebook at . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at href="" target="_blank" sysc , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.