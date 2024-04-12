BREAKING: Boxer MC Mary Kom Steps Down As Chef-De-Mission Of India's Paris Olympics Contingent

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) M C Mary Kom, the renowned boxer and a prominent figure in Indian sports, on Friday announced her decision to step down as the chef-de-mission of India's contingent for the Paris Olympics 2024 , citing personal reasons.



Despite her immense dedication to the role and the responsibilities it entails, Mary Kom expressed regret at having to retract from her commitment, highlighting the difficult choice she faced.



"Embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, but I am left with no choice," the celebrated boxer said.

In her letter to Usha, Mary Kom expressed her regret at being unable to fulfill the prestigious responsibility due to personal circumstances. Despite considering it an honor to serve her country in every possible way, she acknowledged that she had no choice but to resign. Mary Kom emphasized her continued support for the Indian contingent and the athletes participating in the Olympic Games, expressing high expectations for their performance.

Initially appointed on March 21, Mary Kom was slated to serve as the logistical in-charge of India's contingent at the Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The IOA expressed sadness at her resignation and assured to respect her decision and privacy. Usha stated that she would soon announce a replacement for Mary Kom after appropriate consultations.

Following a conversation with Mary Kom upon receiving her resignation letter, Usha expressed understanding and respect for her decision. She assured Mary Kom of her continued support and urged everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy during this time.