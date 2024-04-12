Azerbaijan's 3X3 National Basketball Team Takes Win At License Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team has startedcompeting in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games licensetournament.
The first opponent of the team, which is in Group B of thequalification competition organized in Hong Kong, was the selectionof Chile. The meeting ended with the victory of our team with ascore of 17:14.
On April 13, the Azerbaijani national team will face Mongoliaand the Netherlands.
It should be noted that Dina Ulyanova, Tiffani Hayes, AlexandraMollenhauer and Mercedes Volker are members of the nationalteam.
