Azercosmos Expands Network In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The expansion of the "Azconnexus" network continues in theGarabagh region of Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, Dunay Badirkhanov, Deputy Chairman of theBoard of the Space Agency ("Azerkosmos") under the Ministry ofDigital Development and Transport, told media.

Within the framework of the "Azconnexus" platform presented by"Azerkosmos", it is possible to provide internet and data servicesanywhere in the coverage area of our satellite, especially inareas with complex terrain. As you know, we use it in the Garabaghregion. According to the request, new systems are being installed,"he said.

D. Badirkhanov added that more than 100 projects have beenimplemented by digitizing satellite services and using satellitesolutions through the Geographical Information Systems Center,which started operating last year.

"30 of them were implemented only in territories freed fromoccupation. These were mainly related to agriculture, ecology andenvironmental issues. I would like to emphasize that ourparticipation in these projects continues."