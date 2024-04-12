Bitfinex Securities Launches $6.25M Tokenized Debt

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Bitfinex Securities El Salvador S.A. de C.V., a platform for tokenized securities, is initiating a tokenized debt offering to fund the construction of a 4,484-square-meter Hampton by Hilton hotel complex at the International Airport in El Salvador.

An investigation into the company shows that it was involved in a project to construct a hotel at an airport in 2017, though it's unclear if this refers to the same hotel. To attract investors to their tokenized debt offering, the hotel management proposes complimentary stays proportional to the amount invested, with the starting investment set at $1,000.

Bitfinex Securities El Salvador Debt Offering to Secure $6.25M

According to the announcement on April 11, El Salvador's Inversiones Laguardia S.A. de C.V. will offer the tokenized debt on the Liquid Network, a sidechain of Bitcoin, under the ticker symbol HILSV. It will be available for trading against the U.S. dollar and Tether's USDT stablecoin.

The issuance of HILSV tokens is scheduled for May and will take place on the Liquid Network, a Bitcoin sidechain developed by Blockstream. Investors can settle their investments using either US dollars or Tether tokens.

The issuance goal is to secure $6.25 million through the sale, which offers a 10% annual interest over five years. This means investors will receive yearly interest payments of 10% of their initial investment throughout the term, with the original amount invested being returned at the end of the period. The fundraising effort is set to begin on May 13. Additionally, the project aims to create 1,000 jobs during its construction phase and as many as 5,000 jobs when the facility is operational.

Bitfinex Securities, a subsidiary of the Bitfinex crypto exchange, is closely related to the Tether stablecoin. It has been active in pioneering tokenized securities denominated in Tether stablecoins. Last year, it executed its first such security. Following this, it recently completed an issuance worth $5.2 million in Kazakhstan.

Consequently, El Salvador and Kazakhstan are the two regulatory environments that have given the green light to their operations. El Salvador is the first nation to declare Bitcoin as an official currency. It's important to note that Bitfinex and Tether have had their share of regulatory scrutiny, highlighted by a settlement with the New York Attorney General, which resulted from Tether's $625 million loan to Bitfinex to address a financial deficit, leading to a prohibition on their activities in New York.