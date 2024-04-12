Three People Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army fired mortars and artillery at about 20 settlements yesterday, injuring three civilians and causing damage.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka came under enemy fire.

At 10:35, the enemy attacked the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, resulting in a forest fire.

At 13:16, Russians shelled Kupiansk, setting one of the garages on fire.

At 16:15, Russian troops attacked Velyki Prokhody in the Kharkiv district, setting two outbuildings and three houses on fire. A 76-year-old man was injured.

At 16:40, the invaders attacked Verkhnia Pysarivka in the Chuhuiv district. The building of the district forestry was damaged by enemy fire. Two men aged 52 and 46 were injured.

Borova was subjected to Russian air strikes.

Military sappers cleared another 45.87 hectares of territory in the region over the day, neutralizing 433 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops did not conduct any offensives in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Enemy attacks were recorded in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson sectors.