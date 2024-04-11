Web3mediabreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Regained Compliance With NASDAQ Market Requirements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, has been notified that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ listing rules. The company received a written notice from the listing qualifications staff of the NASDAQ Stock Market noting that it has maintained a minimum market value of publicly held shares of $5 million or greater for the last 10 consecutive business days. Consequently, the exchange considers the matter closed.“Regaining full compliance with NASDAQ is a pivotal milestone for Lottery and its shareholders,” said Lottery CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“This underscores the success of our decision to focus on good corporate governance, operational integrity and financial transparency. Our status as a NASDAQ-listed entity is essential to our business framework. It fosters a democratic approach to decision-making, empowering a broad spectrum of stakeholders to actively shape the trajectory of innovative ventures and opportunities at both Lottery and Sports. We are here to serve the interests of all our shareholders and won't be swayed by a small minority represented by discredited individuals with vested self-interests. . . . The company is now well positioned to push the boundaries in the gaming and sports sectors, taking advantage of revenue generating opportunities in order to maximize shareholder value.”

To view the full press release, visit

About

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company's newsroom at

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN