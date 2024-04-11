Zelensky Meets With Greek Prime Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The President announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

The parties discussed, in particular, the implementation of the agreements reached during Mitsotakis' visit to Odesa.

During the meeting, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Greece and its people for their consistent support of Ukraine. He also thanked the Prime Minister for her willingness to join the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and work together to attract more participants from the Global South.

As reported, Mitsotakis visited Odesa in early March. Then, together with the President of Ukraine, the head of the Greek government visited the Odesa Commercial Sea Port and got acquainted with the functioning of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea.