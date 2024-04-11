SEXY Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Braless In Just Gucci Black Pantsuit- Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 36-year-old actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will next be seen in Citadel India, ditched her bra and showed off her perfect abs in an open black jacket and matching Gucci trousers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently flaunted her bombshell physique on social media. On Thursday around midday, the actress put on an unusually daring exhibition, posing topless beneath an unbuttoned blazer for a highly raunchy picture shoot.

The 36-year-old actress, who will next be seen in Citadel India, removed her bra and exposed her stomach in an open black jacket and matching Gucci trousers.

The model wore wavy hair and smeared make-up for the session, striking some sensuous postures. She completed her appearance with Bulgari's 'Serpenti' watch and a few diamond rings.

Sharing the sexy photos, Samantha wrote,“It's fashion baby!” Fans were super impressed by Samantha's hot look.



One user commented,“My gosh, ma'am the weather is ALREADY HOT, you are just increasing it!!! Slay my love!” Another one called the actress“Mother of fashion.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a vacation and is focusing on her health. The actress, who was also diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder myositis last year, startled fans when she announced that she is taking a hiatus to care for herself.

She recently began releasing behind-the-scenes photos from her sizzling picture shoots with 34 million Instagram followers.



Samantha had pulses racing last week when she posted a blazing, sexy, monochromatic photo of herself on Instagram. She took to Instagram and published a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a black cloak over a matching bralette.



Samantha sat on a chair with swagger, staring intently into the camera. She used black-and-white heart emoticons in the description and credited everyone involved in the photo session.

Samantha rose to prominence with her appearance in the online series The Family Season 2, in which she costarred with Manoj Bajpayee. Raj and DK directed the series, which premiered on Prime Video's OTT platform.

She will soon be featured in the action thriller Citadel: Hunny Bunny, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK directed the series, which will be available on Prime Video. However, the series' official premiere date has yet to be determined.