Ministry Of Interior Reminds Electric Scooter Users Of Safety Standards

Doha, Qatar: The country has been seeing an increasing number of e-scooter riders, and in their effort to ensure they follow traffic rules for their own safety and others on the road, the Ministry of Interior has released a video reminding them of safety guidelines.

Following safety guidelines when using electric scooters prevents accidents and contributes to maintaining safety standards it said on social media.

The 'Key guidelines for electric scooter safety' video reminds users to wear a reflective vest and a helmet while riding. It encourages riders to use designated roads or cycling tracks rather than riding them on motorways and highways.

E-scooter riders should avoid speeding and always ride with caution, it added concluding the video by wishing them a safe ride.

E-scooters are gaining popularity among the increasing number of residents, especially those using the Doha Metro for their commute. The Ministry of Interior often gives out these reminders to ensure safety among this community of road users.