Qatar Celebrates Eid Al Fitr With Festive Joy And Cultural Delights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar burst into a colourful celebration as Eid Al Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, unfolded across the nation yesterday. Thousands thronged to iconic locations like Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakrah, Lusail Boulevard, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Old Doha Port, and the Cultural Village, Katara to partake in the festivities.

The day began with the morning prayer at 5:32am, observed in 642 mosques and open grounds throughout the country. Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered in different areas like Lusail praying grounds, and Education City Stadium, offering prayers of gratitude and marking the solemn transition from the month of fasting to the joyous festivities of Eid.

Adding to the spectacle, three venues – Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakra, and Katara – lit the sky with fireworks displays. The dazzling pyrotechnics, against the backdrop of the West Bay skyline and The Pearl-Qatar, drew hundreds to thousands of visitors. Those who missed the shows can still catch nightly displays at Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah until April 13 at 8:30pm, and at Katara until April 12, at 9pm.

Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah, beloved for their nostalgic ambiance, witnessed a bustling scene as people from all walks of life thronged the markets. Sales surged as visitors indulged in dining out and shopping for tailored clothes, as reported by The Peninsula earlier.

For Pushpa, an expat experiencing her first Eid celebration in Qatar, the highlight was the mesmerising fireworks. She expressed delight in spending the holidays with family and friends, savouring the kaleidoscope of colours illuminating the night sky at Souq Waqif.

Katara, a perennial favourite for families, will be hosting 50 cultural events over four days, featuring cultural walks, competitions, workshops, art exhibitions, Qatari Ardha performances, its yearly Katara Eid gifts for children, and nightly fireworks displays at Katara Corniche, among others, drawing crowds to witness the enchanting spectacle.

Moreover, for art lovers, art galleries at the cultural village are running throughout the days of Eid Al Fitr including Sadu exhibition at Building 46; Qur'an exhibition at the Spirit of Arabic Crafts exhibition, both at Building 18; Museum of Traditional Beating, and Qatari Fine Art Exhibition, at Building 19, among others.

Meanwhile, at Msheireb Downtown Doha, the smart city is hosting an array of engaging activities until April 15, including carnival games, musical performances, arts and crafts, roaming parades, show and trivia, a workshop area, and an Eid bazaar, drawing attendees like Alia, who appreciated its accessibility from her home in Bin Mahmoud.“It's a metro away from our home, and Msheireb is one of our go-to places, and next to it is Souq Waqif which is relatively close, a five-minute walk away.” The activities at Msheireb will start from 4pm to 10pm.

At the Old Doha Port, the 10-day extravaganza commenced, offering a variety of activities such as the Throwback Food Festival, Traditional Maritime Band performances, and children's entertainment like bubbles shows, science shows, ice cream shows, balloon twisters, face painting, and more, attracting families, visitors, and residents alike. The festival opens from 4pm to 12am.

Simultaneously, the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate Festival (CTC) will begin at the Old Doha Port today, April 11 and will run until April 20, featuring over 40 kiosks and eight restaurants.

And at Lusail Boulevard, the festivities will run until April 13, from 4pm to 11pm. Yesterday, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy the grandeur of the events along the boulevard. For the next few days, or until Saturday, there will be various participatory activities, theatrical and musical performances, and competitions.