Education City Stadium Welcomes Thousands For Eid Al-Fitr Prayer

Doha, Qatar: Thousands of worshippers have gathered at the Education City Stadium as the iconic sporting arena staged the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Qatar Foundation for the second consecutive year.

Members of the community of all ages participated in the prayer, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue. Around 34,000 people were in attendance at the stadium for the prayer.

The gathering of worship was hosted by Qatar Foundation's (QF) Minaretein Center (Education City Mosque), in coordination with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, and was followed by an Eid Festival celebrating the start of Eid al-Fitr. The Education City Stadium has become a venue for Eid prayers – having also staged the Eid al-Adha prayer at QF in June 2023 – due to its capacity to safely host a large number of worshippers.

“It's profoundly moving to see our community come together for the Eid prayer and festival at Education City Stadium,” said Wasif Ali Khan, Business Transformation Project Manager at the Minaretein Center.

“These events reflect our commitment to building a vibrant community, enriching our shared Islamic heritage, and fostering educational and cultural understanding. It is through such initiatives that we fulfil our mission, celebrate our traditions, and nurture the growth of our community.”